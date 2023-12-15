Costs to pick up trash in Fresno could increase next summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cost to pick up trash in the city of Fresno could increase.

On Thursday, the city council voted to keep the ball rolling on the Proposition 218 rate setting process.

Starting in July 2024, if you live within Fresno city limits, you could see an increase in your solid waste bill.

This would be the first rate hike since 2009.

The city says its solid waste management division is operating at a deficit -- and the increase is needed to cover higher operational costs.

Over the past few weeks, the city's department of public utilities held four community outreach meetings.

Those meetings were part of a Proposition 218 rate setting process and requires city council's approval.

The city council's 5-2 vote Thursday keeps that rate setting process going-- it is not an approval of the actual rate increase.

The two no votes coming from councilmen Miguel Arias and Luis Chavez.

As part of Proposition 218, residents will still need to be notified of the rates-- which will gradually increase through 2029.

Fresno city council will hold a public hearing to consider proposed rate updates on May 2, 2024.

The city will accept protests to the increased rate. All protests must be submitted before the end of the meeting on May 2 of next year.