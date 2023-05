Body and dog found following travel trailer fire in central Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person and dog were found dead following a travel trailer fire in Central Fresno early Monday morning.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene on Belmont near Marks just after 2 am.

Crews put out the flames quickly and found the body and dog inside.

Officials have not confirmed if they died from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.