Man paddleboards from San Francisco to Hawaii in 76 days

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- An endurance athlete has conquered the Pacific Ocean. Now he's become the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean as a standup paddleboarder.

Antonio de la Rosa's journey started in San Francisco on June 9. It ended Sunday when de la Rosa arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii. The 50-year-old covered 2,500 miles of the open ocean using his arms, wind and the ocean's currents.

De la Rosa used the "Ocean Defender" - a combo paddleboard and small boat with a sleeping cabin, storage bins, and solar panels for power.

De la Rosa says he lost about ten pounds. He never got sick despite very little sleep.

