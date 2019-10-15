travel

New buses take you from Visalia to stops in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two new buses hit the streets to take riders from Visalia to three different stops in Fresno including the airport, Fresno State and downtown.

The V-Line buses run every day from 4 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.

The company recently acquired the buses, which make room for 39 passengers, and run on compressed natural gas. The buses cost more than $600,000.

"So these buses are really cool, they're a little bit bigger so they have a little bit more capacity for passengers. They also have charging ports on the bus so that people can plug in their phones while they're driving or they're in transport to school or the airport or whatever," said Visalia Transit manager Angelina Soper.

The new buses also have reading lights, luggage compartments, and wifi. You can learn more about their schedules and bus fares here.
