Celebrity tattoo artist Travis Ross coming to Central Valley

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- As tattoo shops start opening back up, the Valley will soon get a visit from a celebrity tattoo artist for one weekend only.
Travis Ross from MTV's 'How Far is Tattoo Far' and The Lost Cove crew will be at Body Art Gallery in Tulare June 26-28.
Ross and his 'Lost Cove Co.' crew, a diverse group of tattoo artists, will take over Body Art Gallery.
Shop owner Joseph Cabello is part of the crew and says the event gives people in the Valley the opportunity to get tattoos from talented artists that wouldn't typically be in the area.
"We have a really amazing crew of tattoo artists that range from traditional to Japanese, to black and grey, to color," he said.
After a tough months-long closure due to COVID-19, Cabello says a pop-up event with Ross brings momentum back to Body Art Gallery and the community.
"He's been on TV, you know. That kind of gets people excited and brings a little sparkle to the town," said Cabello. "You know it makes us feel like we mean something."
Filming for the pilot of a brand new docu-series style show will happen during the tattoo pop-up.
"Anytime you get to document a moment like this, for me, I think it's not just a big moment for me but for the shop, our crew, and the city," said Cabello.
The group of big-time artists hopes to make a small town impact. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Accelerated Charter School in Tulare.
"It's important to show these kids that are in continuation school that they are not lost in the sauce," said Cabello. "Just showing people that there's more to what we do than just tattooing. We can do things for our community."
Spots are limited for tattoo appointments. For more information, click here.
