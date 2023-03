Two trees have fallen in northeast Fresno, with one of them landing on an apartment complex.

10 displaced after tree falls on apartment complex in northeast Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two trees fell in northeast Fresno, and one of them landed on an apartment complex.

The trees fell on Sierra Madre Avenue and 4th Street just before 11 Tuesday morning. This is near Tioga Middle School.

Two apartments were impacted, and two cars were damaged.

Five adults and five children were displaced.

High winds due to the series of storms in Central California could have played a role in the trees falling.

The Red Cross is helping the families who were displaced.