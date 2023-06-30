Staying cool as triple-digit heat hits the Central Valley

Dangerous heat is expected in the San Joaquin Valley this weekend.

If you don't have adequate air conditioning, the City of Fresno has several cooling centers set to open Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dangerous heat is expected in the San Joaquin Valley this weekend.

The heat up is a big change from the cool weather these past weeks.

Comfort Pro Heating and Cooling owner Mitchell Tatrakis' staff working overtime for the triple-digit temperatures.

"We did have a spout a few weeks ago, a lot of stuff broke down, and we got it prepared but now this is a big one," said Tatrakis.

He suggests stocking up on supplies and parts for your unit at home.

He tells me typically when the heat comes in quickly, it's usually smaller parts that break.

Tatrakis says to check your filter and make sure it's not clogged, and check your breaker

"Before the heat comes, get your system maintenance, get your condenser coil washed out, and change your filters. It's always good to get on a maintenance plan," Tatrakis explained.

Tatrakis says the ideal temperature in your home is around 74 degrees, but PGE recommends 78 degrees for energy efficiency.

PG &E says every degree above 78 represents an approximately 2% savings on cooling costs.

Over at National Harbor Supply in Northwest Fresno, Owner Lisa Guzman says a solution for those without air conditioning is swamp coolers.

"In the back, what you are going to see here, it has its own little cooler pad in here," Guzman said. "These are replaceable and if you do buy one be sure to run it without the water otherwise you will get mold and mildew."

Guzman says the triple digits expected through the weekend may also be causing a spike in sales at the hardware store.

"The hot items are going to be our cooler pads, our pumps, our motors, the inside cooler pads, the misters outside, put it along your patio and it keeps it nice and cool," said Guzman.

If you don't have adequate air conditioning, the City of Fresno has several cooling centers set to open Friday from 12 pm to 8 pm.

For a list of the four cooling centers, click here.

For news updates, follow Brittany Jacob on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.