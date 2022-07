Argument at smoke shop leads to triple shooting in central Fresno, police say

Officers are investigating a shooting in central Fresno that sent three men to the hospital.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers are investigating a shooting in central Fresno that sent three men to the hospital.

It happened at about 3 Wednesday morning on Belmont at Orchard.

Officers say an argument at the smoke shop led to the gunfire.

One person was found by police at that scene.

Two others were found nearby.

All three were rushed to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Detectives are now looking at video and speaking with witnesses.

No suspect information has been released.