Tropical Storm Bret forms, could pass near Puerto Rico as 1st hurricane later this week

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg gives the latest updates on Tropical Storm Bret.

The storm could pass the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Tropical Storm Bret has formed over the central Atlantic, and could strengthen to a hurricane by the end of the week when it passes the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Here's what to expect:

Bret is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season on Thursday.

Where will it go, Thursday, 10:00pm ET.

By Thursday night into early Friday morning, Bret is forecast to move just north of St. Lucia.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Bret will pass just south of Puerto Rico on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane.

Where will it go, Saturday, 5:00pm ET.

The forecast is expected to change throughout the week.

Latest spaghetti models.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a near-normal hurricane season this year.