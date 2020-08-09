50-year-old man dies after log falls on him while unloading lumber truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tragic industrial accident took the life of a truck driver in Fresno County Saturday.

It happened around noon at a lumber yard on California near Cornelia.

Deputies say the 50-year-old man was unloading logs from his truck when one of them fell on him.

The victim died at the scene. Authorities say he worked for a third party company, but his name has not yet been released.
