FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A truck caught fire at La Tapatia Tortilleria in central Fresno Tuesday morning.

The flames broke out while the truck was docked at the business on H Street between Palm and Harrison.

Officials say they are following up on a lead and believe the fire was intentionally set.

The building only sustained minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

H Street is closed as crews continue to clean up.