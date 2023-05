Man hospitalized with burns after truck catches on fire in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after officials say his truck caught on fire in Merced.

It happened just before 9:30 Wednesday morning on Buena Vista Drive.

Photos show most of the truck engulfed in flames. Firefighters noticed blood at the scene, but the person inside had left the area.

Police officers were able to find the man. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say over 60% of his body had burns.

It is not known how the fire started.