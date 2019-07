FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Fire and Farmersville Fire crews contained a two-alarm structure fire in Exeter.The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on G Street and Maple.Officials say the fire spread to one building south of the structure, but crews were able to stop it before it spread further. No one was injured.Firefighters are working on hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation.