covid-19 variant

3 cases of more severe COVID variants found in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County health officials reported the county's first three cases of COVID-19 variants on Friday.

The health department said two people had contracted the U.K. coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom. It is estimated to be 50% more transmissible and be more severe.

Another person had tested positive for the South African variant, B.1.351, which is also found to be more infectious than other variants. According to the California Department of Public Health, the South African variant may "moderately decrease response to antibody treatments," such as vaccinations.



Health officials are warning residents to continue practicing health and safety protocols, including wearing face masks and social distancing.

They're also encouraging residents who are eligible to get vaccinated.

RELATED: Can I still transmit coronavirus after getting COVID vaccine?
EMBED More News Videos

After you receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, what can you safely do? An infectious disease specialist answers your questions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countycoronavirus californiacovid 19 variantcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VARIANT
UK coronavirus variant confirmed in Madera County
3 infected with U.K. coronavirus variant in Fresno Co.
US could be on cusp of another COVID surge, experts say
California's 1st case of Brazilian COVID variant found in San Bernardino
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car rams Capitol barricade; 1 officer dead, suspect fatally shot
CA to allow indoor concerts, theater performances starting April 15
MLB moving All-Star Game out of GA over new voting restrictions
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Driver killed in Fresno County crash
3 people, including 2 young girls, killed in fiery Kings County crash
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
Show More
Warrant: Fresno Co. employee took $16K from developer
30 years after the IRS bomb attack in Fresno
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Vaccines available to those 18+ at Clinica Sierra Vista
Kneeling on George Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary': Lieutenant
More TOP STORIES News