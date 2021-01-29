covid-19

Child dies from COVID-19 complications in Tulare County, health officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A child has died from complications with COVID-19, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency confirmed to Action News on Thursday.

The department said the child contracted the virus, and as a result, developed Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).

Health officials released a statement saying, "This is a grim reminder that we are all vulnerable to this unforgiving virus that has taken a life too soon."

The statement went on to say that county health officials are grieving alongside the child's family.

It is the first time a child has died from COVID-19 in Tulare County.

