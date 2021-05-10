COVID-19 vaccine

Pop-up vaccination clinics being held in Tulare County this week

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Public Health is holding pop-up vaccination clinics all week.

The clinic is being held at Porterville College on Monday.

Anyone age 16 and older is eligible to get vaccinated at these clinics and you do not need an appointment.

On Tuesday, there will more pop-up clinics in Orosi, Porterville and Visalia.

The COVID vaccine is free and available to everyone.

Here's a full list of clinic dates and opening times:

Monday, May 10

Porterville College
100 E. College Ave., Porterville, CA
Open 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm for the Pfizer vaccine.

Tuesday, May 11

Orosi Memorial Hall
41645 Road 128, Orosi, CA
Open 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm for the Pfizer vaccine.

Monache High School

960 N. Newcomb St., Porterville, CA
Open 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm for the Pfizer vaccine.

Tulare County Professional Development Center
4031 W. Noble Ave., Visalia, CA
Open 9:00 am to 12:00 pm for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Wednesday, May 12

Porterville Government Plaza at CWS Gated Area
1055 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA
Open 9:00 am to 11:30 am for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Thursday, May 13

Farmersville Community Center
623 N. Avery Ave., Farmersville, CA
Open 4:00 pm 7:00 pm for the Pfizer vaccine.

Friday, May 14

College of the Sequoias
915 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, CA
Open 9:00 am to 12:00 pm for the Pfizer vaccine.

Ducor Handy Market
23314 Ave. 56 Ducor, CA
Open 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm for the Pfizer vaccine.

Saturday, May 15

Richgrove Memorial Building
607 Richgrove Dr., Richgrove, CA
Open 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

