Pop-up vaccination clinics being held in Tulare County this week

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Public Health is holding pop-up vaccination clinics all week.The clinic is being held at Porterville College on Monday.Anyone age 16 and older is eligible to get vaccinated at these clinics and you do not need an appointment.On Tuesday, there will more pop-up clinics in Orosi, Porterville and Visalia.The COVID vaccine is free and available to everyone.Here's a full list of clinic dates and opening times:Porterville College100 E. College Ave., Porterville, CAOpen 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm for the Pfizer vaccine.Orosi Memorial Hall41645 Road 128, Orosi, CAOpen 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm for the Pfizer vaccine.Monache High School960 N. Newcomb St., Porterville, CAOpen 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm for the Pfizer vaccine.Tulare County Professional Development Center4031 W. Noble Ave., Visalia, CAOpen 9:00 am to 12:00 pm for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.Porterville Government Plaza at CWS Gated Area1055 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CAOpen 9:00 am to 11:30 am for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.Farmersville Community Center623 N. Avery Ave., Farmersville, CAOpen 4:00 pm 7:00 pm for the Pfizer vaccine.College of the Sequoias915 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, CAOpen 9:00 am to 12:00 pm for the Pfizer vaccine.Ducor Handy Market23314 Ave. 56 Ducor, CAOpen 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm for the Pfizer vaccine.Richgrove Memorial Building607 Richgrove Dr., Richgrove, CAOpen 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.