Deputies searching for Tulare County man accused of molesting children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who is wanted on numerous child molestation charges.Carlos Belman of Orosi was arrested on February 26 for lewd acts upon a child.Shortly after his arrest, sheriff's detectives found a second victim they say Belman had molested.Belman has since failed to appear for court, and a $100,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.