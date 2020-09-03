crime

Deputies searching for Tulare County man accused of molesting children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who is wanted on numerous child molestation charges.

Carlos Belman of Orosi was arrested on February 26 for lewd acts upon a child.

Shortly after his arrest, sheriff's detectives found a second victim they say Belman had molested.

Belman has since failed to appear for court, and a $100,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
