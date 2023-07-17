The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people and injured two others in Tulare County.

2 killed, 2 injured after crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people and injured two others in Tulare County.

It happened on Road 256 and Avenue 196 just north of Porterville Saturday evening.

Investigators say a 28-year-old man ran a stop sign and crashed into a truck pulling a trailer.

The 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

His 38-year-old passenger from Corcoran was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck from Porterville sustained minor injuries, and his passengers was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

It's unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.