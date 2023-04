Tulare County sheriff's deputies are looking for three men involved in the armed robbery of a farm worker in Earlimart.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are looking for three men involved in the armed robbery of a farm worker in Earlimart.

It happened at about 11 Thursday morning in a vineyard near Road 160 and Avenue 32.

The victim told deputies he was working when three men drove up in a truck, got out, and demanded money.

At least one of those men had a gun.

The victim gave the men the money he had and they drove off.

No one was hurt.