44-year-old man killed in single-car crash in Tulare County, CHP says

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friday, March 3, 2023 1:58PM
Man killed in single-car crash in Tulare County: CHP
Officers say the driver of a 2008 Mercury Milan lost control, went across the westbound lane and crashed into a boulder.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 44-year-old man has died after a crash in Tulare County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened after 9 pm Thursday on Avenue 400 east of Road 92, just outside of Dinuba.

Officers say the man was driving a 2008 Mercury Milan when he lost control, went across the westbound lane and crashed into a boulder.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

