Number of structures destroyed by Tulare County flooding continues to grow

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials in Tulare County say more homes have been destroyed from flood damage due to recent storms.

The latest update provided Monday by CAL FIRE Tulare County says 37 structures have been lost.

That's up from 36 this weekend.

More than 1,000 are damaged.

Close to 24,000 homes and businesses remain threatened by potential flooding.

Officials say damage assessments are continuing.