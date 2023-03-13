How to help Tulare County residents impacted by storms

Tulare County is calling on the community to take action by donating to flood victims.

You can drop off donations at the Dinuba, Porterville and Visalia Family Resource Centers from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Starting Monday, you can give blankets, warm bedding, or flat bed sheets in addition to water, snacks and pet supplies.

The emergency shelters are also seeking toys, activities and books to get kids through this tough time.

United Way of Tulare County is helping organize monetary donations to help those in need.

You can text FLOOD TC to 41444 to make your donation.