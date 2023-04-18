FEMA assistance center opens in Tulare County after severe flooding

It has been all hands on deck in Tulare County as crews prepare for the snowmelt expected in the spring.

Tulare County is still working to recover from devastating storms earlier this year.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Tulare County, multiple agencies have been all hands on deck to prepare for the snowmelt expected in the spring.

Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman is hopeful extreme flooding won't happen but says all they can do is prepare as best as possible.

"We've had well over 50 large-scale breaches along Tule, Kings, Kaweah and we made a short order of those, but there is a lot of water coming through, and we just want to get it safely through the channels," said Norman.

He says Tulare County is also in recovery mode and encourages those impacted to seek support, especially since flood disaster recovery centers are now open.

"We are entering the recovery phase where FEMA and CalOES will help our citizens back on their feet," Norman explained.

FEMA has set up the Farmersville Training Center, offering help to the community.

They will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm as long as people keep coming in.

Inside, people will be able to meet with a recovery specialist.

"You have someone there who will guide you the right way, and if you already did your application but have questions, they can check your status and next steps," said Arlene Diaz with FEMA.

Inside the building, assistance is also available from American Red Cross and the Small Business Administration.

Officials say they are ready to help guide families and answer any questions.

"They are not alone; we are here to help them," said Mary Bradfield with the Small Business Administration.

FEMA Mobile Units will also make their way to other impacted communities in the area.

One is currently at the Lindsay Senior Center and will be there until the 22nd.

Residents can stay up to date on when the resource centers will open on Tulare County's emergency response website.

You can find a list of mobile disaster resource centers, below:

Woodlake Mobile Disaster Resource Center

Woodlake Community Center

145 N. Magnolia St.

Woodlake, CA 93286

OPEN: April 24 - April 29 from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m

Orosi Mobile Disaster Resource Center

Orosi Family Education Center

40802 Road 128

Orosi, CA 93647

OPEN: May 1 - May 6 from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Springville Mobile Disaster Resource Center

Springville River Island Country Club

31989 River Island Dr.

Springville, CA 93257

OPEN: May 8 - May 13 from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Alpaugh Mobile Disaster Resource Center

Alpaugh Elementary School

5313 Road 39

Alpaugh, CA 93201

OPEN: May 18 - May 20 from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.