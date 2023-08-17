Registered sex offender accused of peeping through window of girl's room in Lindsay

A registered sex offender is back in custody, accused of peeping in the window of a teenage girl's room in Lindsay.

The teen and her mother told officers they spotted a man looking through the window while the teen was changing.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Elmwood Avenue off of Tulare Road at about 2:30 am Wednesday.

They also reported hearing sounds, as if the suspect was trying to force the window open.

Officers on scene say they saw 37-year-old Jose Magana Ibarra walking away from the apartment complex.

They found shoe prints outside of the victim's window, matching Ibarra's shoes.

Fingerprints and fresh pry marks were also found on the window.

Ibarra was taken into custody for attempted burglary.