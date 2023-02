TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Deputies are searching for four suspects involved in an armed robbery of a gas station.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Deputies were called to Valley Fuel on Avenue 196 in Plainview for an armed robbery.

When Deputies arrived, they were told four armed suspects walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.