Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux joins race to fill Kevin McCarthy's seat

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has announced that he is running to replace outgoing Valley Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Republican businessman David Giglio was already running, initially hoping to face off with McCarthy and touting his loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

Giglio said Wednesday that if the Secretary of State allows Kern County Assemblyman Vince Fong to run for the seat, he will file a legal complaint.

Fong was already set to run for reelection to the Assembly before McCarthy's announcement to retire. McCarthy has also endorsed Fong.

These new challenges could complicate things for the election in general but also, potentially, for McCarthy's legacy.

Fong is established in his district, but so is Sheriff Boudreaux. Both have a base of voters.

That's exactly what Giglio is running against, claiming they are establishment politicians.

There are 12 other candidates, including two democrats, who have filed, hoping to represent California's US House District 20.

The secretary of state's office should soon announce if Fong will be allowed to run for the seat.

