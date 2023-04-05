Shooting injures man and causes car crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a man Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting that resulted in a car accident in the area of Avenue 127 and Road 406 in Orosi just after 5 p.m.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218 or anonymously send a tip at 1-800-TIPNOW.

