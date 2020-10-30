crime

Tulare Co. man caught in online predator sting arrested for having child pornography

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man arrested for trying to meet teens online is once again behind bars for having child pornography, authorities say.

Andres Cano Ortiz, 21, was initially arrested by Tulare County sheriff's detectives in connection to a two-month investigation targeting online predators.

His arrest was part of an operation where authorities made fake social media accounts of teenage girls and boys to draw out online predators. Officials say he believed he was meeting a minor when detectives took him into custody.

Ortiz was released by a judge on his own recognizance.

But Tulare County detectives arrested him again in Fresno on Thursday for possession of child pornography.
