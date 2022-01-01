2 hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are investigating a shooting on New Year's Eve that sent two men to the hospital.The shooting happened in the area of Rd 237 and Pepper Ave. in Terra Bella just after midnight.The victims were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.Authorities have not released any details about possible suspects or what led up to the gunfire.Detectives are urging anyone with information about this shooting to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.