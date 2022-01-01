2 hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Tulare County

EMBED <>More Videos

2 hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are investigating a shooting on New Year's Eve that sent two men to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the area of Rd 237 and Pepper Ave. in Terra Bella just after midnight.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any details about possible suspects or what led up to the gunfire.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about this shooting to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno police in standoff with domestic violence suspect
Passengers at Fresno airport frustrated by flight delays, cancelations
Meet the Central Valley's New Year babies
Visalia police arrest man accused of setting 3 fires in buildings
Local organization raises $50,000 to support 5 Latino nonprofits
Airline woes continue with 2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak
Dad remembers 8-year-old son killed in suspected DUI crash near Dinuba
Show More
Store manager stabbed in the face at Clovis Walgreens, police say
Fresno Street Eats hosts New Year's Eve Block Party
Police arrest teen, woman for shooting at party in central Fresno
Fresno PD conducting DUI checkpoints on New Year's Eve
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
More TOP STORIES News