Street race in Tulare County ends with several people shot

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says people in the area were racing, when someone got upset about the outcome.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A street race in Tulare County ended with several people shot.

It happened at about 8 pm on Sunday, just a few miles from the Flying J gas station on Paige Avenue off Highway 99.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says people in the area were racing when someone got upset about the outcome.

A fight broke out, and five people were shot.

One person drove themself to the hospital.

The other victims drove to the gas station for help and were transported by ambulance.

The extent of their injuries has not been released.

There's no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.