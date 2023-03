A deputy saved a dog stuck in the Tule River in Tulare County. Corporal Florence Cotton was able to rescue the dog and bring it to shore.

Dog rescued after being stuck in Tule River

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deputy saved a dog stuck in the Tule River in Tulare County.

It happened at about 2 Monday afternoon.

The county's HEART Unit went out to homeless encampments by the river to give them information about the flooding and incoming rain this week.

While at an encampment, deputies walked over to the river and noticed a dog had fallen in.

Corporal Florence Cotton was able to rescue the dog and bring it to shore.

The dog was not hurt and was given back to the owner.