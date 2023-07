Drivers can expect some delays soon as construction begins on a high-speed rail over-crossing.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers can expect some delays soon as construction begins on a high-speed rail over-crossing.

Avenue 120 will be closed between Highway 43 and Road 24 starting Monday, July 17.

A detour will be set up along Avenue 128 and Road 24.

Construction will continue through December of 2025.

The work is part of the 65-mile stretch of high-speed rail between Fresno County and just north of the Tulare-Kern county line.