Suspect in 2023 Tulare homicide arrested in Tennessee, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect accused of a murder in the South Valley in 2023 is now in custody.

Tulare police say 22-year-old James Mitchell is facing charges in the murder of John White III.

Officers say they found White suffering from a gunshot wound at the Valley Oaks Apartment Homes at West Street and Cross Avenue in July of 2023.

He died at the scene from his injuries.

Police say once Mitchell was identified, he fled to the Bay Area and ended up in Tennessee.

The US Marshals Office arrested Mitchell near Chattanooga on January 4.

He was later extradited to Tulare County on April 4.