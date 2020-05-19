Man arrested for stealing mail, Amazon packages in Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he stole mail and Amazon packages from mailboxes in Tulare.On Monday, police say an off-duty officer saw a suspicious man hanging around the mailbox in his neighborhood. The officer said when the man noticed he was being watched, he sped away in a car.Later that evening, another officer saw the man's car in another neighborhood. During a traffic stop, the officer found several pieces of stolen mail, stolen Amazon packages, and a master key to a community mailbox.Authorities arrested Leo Joshua Alberti for the theft, and he faces several charges. Investigators say he stole mail from at least 15 people.