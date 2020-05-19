theft

Man arrested for stealing mail, Amazon packages in Tulare

A man was arrested after police say he stole mail and Amazon packages from mailboxes in Tulare.

Authorities arrested Leo Joshua Alberti for the theft, and he faces several charges. (Tulare Police Department)

On Monday, police say an off-duty officer saw a suspicious man hanging around the mailbox in his neighborhood. The officer said when the man noticed he was being watched, he sped away in a car.

Later that evening, another officer saw the man's car in another neighborhood. During a traffic stop, the officer found several pieces of stolen mail, stolen Amazon packages, and a master key to a community mailbox.

Authorities arrested Leo Joshua Alberti for the theft, and he faces several charges. Investigators say he stole mail from at least 15 people.
