Man shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 identified, suspect arrested

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 has been identified.
The Tulare Police Department identified the man as 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco.
Authorities found him in a car with a gunshot wound just before 9:30 Sunday night on Pleasant near O Street, near Garden Elementary School.
Verduzco was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.
Police say he had been shot at another location, but a friend was trying to rush him to the hospital.
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Charles Carranza in connection to the deadly shooting.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Tulare police.
