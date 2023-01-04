  • Full Story
Man shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 identified, suspect arrested

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 9:18PM
Tulare police officers are working to solve its first homicide of the new year.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 has been identified.

The Tulare Police Department identified the man as 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco.

Authorities found him in a car with a gunshot wound just before 9:30 Sunday night on Pleasant near O Street, near Garden Elementary School.

Verduzco was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.

Police say he had been shot at another location, but a friend was trying to rush him to the hospital.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Charles Carranza in connection to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Tulare police.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

