Suspect identified in Tulare shooting that killed 54-year-old man

Saturday, July 15, 2023 12:13AM
Police investigating apparent death in Tulare
Police are investigating an apparent death in Tulare early Thursday morning.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police have identified the suspect accused of shooting and killing 54-year-old John White III Thursday morning.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding 21-year-old James Myron Mitchell of Tipton, Calif.

The Tulare Police Department says the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Valley Oak Apartment Homes at West Street and Cross Avenue.

When police arrived, they found White with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

