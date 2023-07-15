Suspect identified in Tulare shooting that killed 54-year-old man

Police are investigating an apparent death in Tulare early Thursday morning.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police have identified the suspect accused of shooting and killing 54-year-old John White III Thursday morning.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding 21-year-old James Myron Mitchell of Tipton, Calif.

The Tulare Police Department says the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Valley Oak Apartment Homes at West Street and Cross Avenue.

When police arrived, they found White with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290.

