Tulare Police need your help finding missing teenager

Have you seen me? Authorities say Addison Dennis was reported as a runaway Saturday evening in Tulare.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in the South Valley are searching for a missing teen.

Police say she is likely in Tulare or Visalia.

If you've seen her or have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.