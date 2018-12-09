OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Tulare police officer shot, police dog killed after chase turns into shootout

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Tulare police officer injured.

Authorities say the officer was shot twice - in the arm and torso. The officer's K9 was deployed and killed by suspect gunfire.

Deputies believe three suspects were being chased out of Tulare when it resulted in crossfire.

One suspect is dead, and another sustained serious injuries. The third suspect is in custody.

Tulare Ave (232) is shut down just outside of Tulare City Limits. One patrol vehicle has already been towed out of the crime scene.

