Case against former Tulare Regional Medical Center CEO moving forward

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several criminal charges are going forward in the case against the former CEO of Tulare Regional Medical Center.Benny Benzeevi and two others are accused of using hospital funds and loans for personal use.They also face public corruption charges.A request was filed to have those charges dismissed, but Action News is told a judge denied that request.The Tulare County District Attorney filed felony and misdemeanor charges against Benzeevi in August of last year.He was arrested at LAX in December after officials with the DA's office worked with federal officials at the American Embassy in the Philippines for his self-deportation.The crimes range from embezzlement and conflicts of interest to failure to disclose funds intended for political campaigns and allegedly occurred from 2015 to 2017.The defendants are expected to be back in court in January.