Debris cleanup underway to prevent more flooding along Tule River

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are removing debris around bridges as more than 200 residents who live along the Tule River have been evacuated from their homes because of flooding concerns.

Trucks and heavy machinery have been working since Wednesday night to clear debris from the Tule River to prevent clogging.

The area west of Porterville on Olive Avenue (Avenue 152) to Avenue 144, the Friant/Kern Canal to the Tule River, and Westwood Street were ordered to evacuate.

This is because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing more than 10,000 cubic feet of water per second through the spillway at Schafer Dam. This means the risk of flooding could remain for days.

Tulare County Sheriff Deputies went door-to-door in this area to notify residents that they need to get out.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux asks the community to not ignore road closure signs and to proactively follow any evacuation warnings and orders.

Boudreaux added that deputies are getting prepared for more wet weather in the coming days.

Tulare County is asking anyone who's been affected by flooding to contact the county so property damage can be assessed.

Tulare County residents can fill out the online form here.

If you need help filling out this online form or other assistance, you're asked to call the county's Flood Hotline at 559-802-9791.

That hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to help flood victims.