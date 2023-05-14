Tulare County Sheriff's deputies looking for missing man in the Tule River

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who went missing in the Tule River.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies received a call that a man was seen going into the Tule River Saturday night and hasn't been seen since.

TCSO Deputies, as well as drones and other resources, are at the Tule River searching for the missing man.

A California Highway Patrol Helicopter is also helping with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

