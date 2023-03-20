Severe erosion along Tule River fuels flood concerns for Porterville homes

Large chunks of land along the Tule River in Porterville have been chipping away, causing major concern for some families.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Efforts are in place in the South Valley to mitigate flooding along the Tule River as water rushes through the Porterville community.

About 14 homes are along Rio Vista Avenue here in Porterville, and their backyards all face the Tule River.

The rush of water over the last several days has caused severe erosion, putting some of these homes in danger.

"This is an extraordinary event for our city and obviously Tulare County," explained Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow.

Castellow says about 20 officers are focused on keeping a close eye on the river.

About 7 homes on Rio Vista Avenue were recently asked to evacuate for their safety.

"We had conversations with the residents here a few days ago. They all evacuated voluntarily to the evacuation point of Porterville College," said Castellow.

Soil erosion was putting these homes in danger.

Juan Lopez and his family live along Rio Vista Avenue but didn't have to leave.

He says, the river hasn't impacted him directly but he knows several families who packed their bags and can only imagine what they're feeling.

Lopez has lived in his home for 17 years and says the river's width, speed, and depth is something he never imagined.

He says he is constantly checking how high the river is rising using these sticks as markers.

Castellow urges the community to be alert and prepared for evacuation warnings and orders.

"As we go into the next 24 to 48 hours we are prepared here and have plans in place and will make adjustments as the system passes through Porterville," Castellow said.

After city crews finish their work along Rio Vista Avenue, they will work on another section about 7 houses down where severe erosion is also happening.