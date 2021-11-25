Society

Annual Turkey Trot held at Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Fresno residents started Thanksgiving off on the right foot, running in the annual Turkey Trot at Woodward Park.

Participants were out bright and early for the 5K run through the park.

There was also a two-mile walk for those who wanted to take it easy before their big meal.

All proceeds benefit the Central California Food Bank.

Some runners turned it into a family event.

"We just wanted to spend some time with family," says Andrea Gil. "We are out here enjoying the day, being thankful for family."

All runners got a Thanksgiving shirt and a four-inch personal pie for taking part in the Turkey Trot.
