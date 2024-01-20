Korean corn dog restaurant opening this weekend in Fresno

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Hands Korean Corn Dogs is hosting its grand opening on Saturday in Clovis.

The chain is located at the Sierra Vista Mall next to The Chicken Shack.

Free corn dogs will be given out from 11 am until 2 pm.

After that, there will be prizes up for grabs and other discounts available.

The celebration is dedicated to Valley Children's Hospital, with 20% of the day's proceeds being donated to the foundation.

The hospital's mascot, George the Giraffe, will also be at the celebration.

He'll treat the first 100 guests to a free slushie.