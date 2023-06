2 hospitalized with major injuries following crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash that hospitalized two people.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on Academy and South avenues.

Officers say it's not known why but a driver drifted to the right on Academy and crashed into a ditch causing them to swerve and turn.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Their conditions remain unknown.