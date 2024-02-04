Two men arrested in connection to Visalia shooting, no one injured

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department detained two men linked to a shooting on Sunday morning.

Police responded to North Court Street near West Main Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they followed a car speeding away from the area.

They stopped the car and detained 26-year-old Daniel Lozoya and 21-year-old Jose Loya who were both connected to the shooting.

Both men were booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for numerous weapons-related charges.

Lozoya was also booked for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt during the incident.