Two teens hospitalized following single-car, hit and run crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teenagers are in the hospital following a single-car crash in Tulare County.

The crash happened around 12:30 this morning near Avenue 96 and Road 228 near Terra Bella.

The C-H-P says four teens were in a car and crashed, totaling the car.

Two of the teenagers suffered major injuries and were taken to Valley Children's Hospital.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

Police say they are searching for the driver and investigating what caused the crash.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.