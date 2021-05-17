UC Merced holds virtual graduation ceremonies

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Class of 2021 at UC Merced is celebrating graduations.The university hosted its second virtual spring commencement ceremony this weekend for more than 1,500 students.Even though the event was online, that doesn't mean they didn't get to sport their cap and gown and walk across the stage to get their diploma.In addition to the virtual commencement, graduates had the option to take part in the Bobcat Walk, taking pictures in front of UC Merced's most iconic spots.