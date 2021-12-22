UCSF Fresno seeing long lines for COVID-19 testing during holidays

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With COVID cases back on the rise and the holiday crunch in full swing, more people are rushing to get tested ahead of family gatherings.UCSF Fresno is once again seeing long lines at its drive-thru location in northeast Fresno just as concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant grows."We are looking at Omicron is showing that probably increases its replication within the upper fairings and nose but may actually be a little slower in the lungs. That's leading to a higher increase infection rate, basically meaning it's easier to catch from someone," said Dr. Kenny Banh of UCSF Fresno.Federal health officials say Omicron is now the dominant variant in the country, accounting for nearly three-quarters of new infections.President Joe Biden announced plans Tuesday to mail 500 million free rapid tests to families beginning in January, just as stores struggle to keep up with the demand for at-home test kits."A lot of people are buying them up especially because of the holidays, they want to get tested beforehand. Certainly, they are a good measure to protect -- just be aware that Antigen testing and the home testing doesn't pick up all COVID cases in particular asymptomatic people."The first known case of Omicron was discovered in Fresno County on Monday.While the highly transmissible variant is still being studied, Dr. Banh is urging residents to get vaccinated to improve community resistance."I tell people it's not just about your safety, it's about other people's safety and it's the only way we're going to get past the point of where we're stuck in this forever in this COVID cycle."