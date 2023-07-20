UCSF Fresno expands mobile clinic to offer basic health care services

UCSF Fresno is making sure everyone has access to the most basic health care services.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UCSF Fresno is making sure everyone has access to the most basic health care services.

The Mobile HeaL clinic has expanded services to the community, beyond COVID testing and treatment.

On Thursday, Jamie Nieto visited the clinic to get a quick check of her blood pressure. Her reading led to a blood sugar test, which also showed high levels.

UCSF Fresno's nurse practitioner ended up prescribing her medicine to help with her glucose levels.

The screening took less than 10 minutes.

Nieto said she's thankful UCSF Fresno goes out into communities.

"It's really good because sometimes, the clinics are really busy," she said. "You cannot find an appointment. It's hard."

The clinic's expanded services include:

Health screenings (heart rate, blood pressure, blood sugar/glucose)

COVID-19 Test-to-Treat (testing, treatments, vaccines)

Prescription refills (no controlled substances)

Vaccines (Covid-19, flu shots)

Wound care

"If it's a bigger issue that needs immediate services, then we do call an ambulance or refer them to go to the emergency room," said nurse practitioner Lalliana Prophete.

No appointment is needed. No insurance is required. Plus, the services are free of charge.

It's part of UCSF Fresno's effort to improve health and prevent diseases in Fresno County, especially in underserved communities.

"Preventative care is the key to longevity in people's life," Prophete said. "So if you can get to the problem before it starts or prevent the problem before it starts, it definitely will increase their lifespan over the course of the years."

The clinics are held every first and third Thursday at the Mary Ella Brown Center in southwest Fresno. The address is 1350 E. Annadale Avenue.

On the first Thursday, from 12-2 p.m., only COVID-19 services are available. On the third Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all services are available.

